It has been increasingly hard to ignore the horrible consequences of gratuitous plastic waste on our world and I have been encouraged by the availability of compostable materials at the more progressive local businesses — restaurants in particular.
Some, though, seem to be regressing. Prime example: The Habit Burger restaurant on Soscol Avenue, where all the utensils are plastic, most of the cups, and even dine-in salads are served in gigantic, thick, single-use plastic bowls.
Worse yet, all of this plastic has to be tossed right into the landfills as there were no recycling bins available.
I can't be the only person disturbed by these practices. We can't stop vast countries from burning coal and polluting our air, but at least we can demand compostable or re-usable bowls for a dine-in salad.
How about it, The Habit? If you want my business again, please make it easier for me to eat healthy not only for me but for the earth.
Ben Goldberg
Santa Rosa
Editor's Note: We asked Habit Burger about the issues raised by the author and a spokeswoman sent the following response: "We agree with your reader, and are working to find solutions. Presently our containers and salad bowls are made from recycled water bottles."