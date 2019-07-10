The U.S.S. Indianapolis, a heavy cruiser, was sunk by a Japanese submarine in World War II; 880 sailors died and only 317 survived. We should fly a flag at City Hall to honor the Greatest Generation.
Mel Boybosa
Napa
