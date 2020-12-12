We need to come together as a community and as a nation, we have pride, we are going to make it, regardless of our differences it is our sacred responsibility to support and sustain everyone in public service and do nothing to tarnish the reputation of our fine nation.

Donald Trump is our president and nothing else matters than our ability to maintain our national spirit, one of dignity. A spirit of dignity means we speak the truth.

Instead of falling into the same political traps we accuse our politicians of, how about we show them who is boss and come together behind our president and compel him to finally come down to our level, see he is one of us, and let him have the same rights as we all have afforded by our Constitution.

If no man is above the law then let President Donald Trump pardon himself and we can be done with this nonsense and let him get to work with the rest of our ex-presidents.

Ryan Tippins

Napa