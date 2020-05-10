How businesses should operate upon reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We’re getting ready to begin the beginning of the process of returning to normal. I was alarmed at how unprepared many businesses are to accept this responsibility. Recently, I purchased some food at a well-known Napa landmark that prepares and serves over-the-counter, unpackaged, ready-to-eat food. What I saw was:

-- The server did not wear a mask.

-- She did have plastic gloves on.

Those plastic gloves touched every piece of food she put in my bag. Those gloves also touched my credit card when she rang up my sale. If an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier was the customer before me, the server’s plastic gloves could have picked up the virus from either their credit card or cash.

Those same plastic gloves could then have transferred the virus to each piece of food touched as well as my credit card -- and every other person who followed me in dealing with that clerk.

Plastic gloves will need to be changed after each customer if we are going to do this right. We’re going to need a lot of plastic gloves to do this right.