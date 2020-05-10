How businesses should operate upon reopening

We’re getting ready to begin the beginning of the process of returning to normal. I was alarmed at how unprepared many businesses are to accept this responsibility. Recently, I purchased some food at a well-known Napa landmark that prepares and serves over-the-counter, unpackaged, ready-to-eat food. What I saw was:
-- The server did not wear a mask.
-- She did have plastic gloves on.
Those plastic gloves touched every piece of food she put in my bag. Those gloves also touched my credit card when she rang up my sale. If an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier was the customer before me, the server’s plastic gloves could have picked up the virus from either their credit card or cash.
Those same plastic gloves could then have transferred the virus to each piece of food touched as well as my credit card -- and every other person who followed me in dealing with that clerk.
Plastic gloves will need to be changed after each customer if we are going to do this right. We’re going to need a lot of plastic gloves to do this right.
These same principles should apply to the clerks handling all products, whether it is hardware, clothing, or food. In the case of this particular business, the owner was not acting responsibly in educating their staff on the correct protocol, either in regard to the mask or the plastic gloves.
If we are going to be able to get back to normal (or begin the process), business operators are going to have to be vigilant in considering every aspect of how one of their staff could be responsible (usually innocently responsible) for passing on the virus to a vulnerable customer.
Who is going to be responsible to educate the business owners and managers to this critical awareness?
Don Muelrath
Napa
