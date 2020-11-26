 Skip to main content
How can I miss you if you won't go away?

How can I miss you if you won’t go away?

Loser Trump’s latest post-election nonsense reminds me of the Dan Hicks song “How can I miss you if you won’t go away?”

It was gratifying that the voters in Napa endorsed Mr. Sedgley for mayor by a wide margin. There is hope for us yet. I’m surprised that the tea party and wannabe Trumpette candidate hasn’t filed numerous lawsuits to contest the election since all the votes in Napa were mail-in ballots.

Perhaps she should hire wacko Rudy to represent her case. Bye Don, bye Doris. LOL.

Donald Hazelton

Napa

