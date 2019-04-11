I enjoyed Kirk Kirkpatricks's article on the Browns Valley neighborhood in the March 19 edition. I lived in Browns Valley for 19 years and it is a great place to raise kids.
My particular interest is on Kirk's mention of the Partrick Cemetery, a once public cemetery that is now on private land behind locked gates. Partrick Road used to to go past the cemetery a hundred yards or so.
My family has very dear friends, a couple that worked and lived on our property on Mt. Veeder for 40 years, who are buried in the Partrick Cemetery, quite possibly the last to be buried there. How does one visit a cemetery on private land?
Jeff Yates
Napa