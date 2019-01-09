I am very disappointed with the use of the reaction symbols under the online articles when it comes to someone dying.
Under the article about "Calistoga man dies in auto accident," more than one person marked the "funny" symbol. I really thought that was tasteless, especially when it comes to someone losing their life. Having known the young man, it was very sad that some people found that it was funny.
Mike Ervin
Santa Rosa
Editor's note: The Register has deactivated the reaction symbols on this article.