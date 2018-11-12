As our kids grew, we did what we knew to do to protect them. We appreciated that there were things they could do to protect themselves.
When they were little, we cautioned them not to take candy from strangers and to stay in the crosswalk. In their early teens, we cautioned them to avoid the unintended consequences of unsafe, unhealthy sexual practices. In their late teens, we cautioned them not to drink and drive.
All too soon, they were beyond our protection. How could we know that we had to send them off to school, church, an outdoor concert or to a night club with the words, “Have fun. I love you. Oh, and try not to get shot and killed.”
Sadly, just where have all the flowers gone?
Sandy Fagan
Yountville