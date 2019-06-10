Reading the Register, I always learn something. Recently I learned that our lovely rainbow flag represents sexual behavior ("Why not seek public input?" June 6). I thought the flag was about embracing diversity; people of many colors, many cultures, many beliefs.
How was I to know that each color designated a sexual practice? It’s amazing how that slipped right by me.
Now, when I look at the Red, White, and Blue, I see what is revealed in those colors: Red and White must signify Male and Female—depending upon which is on the bottom. And all those blue stars. Fifty shades of gray in disguise or maybe ratings of Kama Sutra positions handed down from antiquity.
I’m unclear about that, but I’ll keep reading the Opinion page to be enlightened.
Sudie Pollock
Napa