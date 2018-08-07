In my most fevered dreams, I never thought that it would get this bad. This Watergate-ish. This fast. This gutting.
Once elected, I wished President Trump well; after all, if he does well, we all do well, united and all that...
This is a low.
I genuinely think Trump is having some sort of mental breakdown - his persecutory delusions and paranoid ideation are getting worse and he's becoming even more dangerously unstable.
He needs help quickly.
For the record, I take no pleasure in this news. As someone who rarely agrees fully with any political party and as someone who is this close to having nothing to do with politics for the rest of my life, well, this just makes me feel that it was all one step forward, two steps back.
Where are you, H.L. Mencken?
Alfred Huete
Napa