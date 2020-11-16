How do I thank all you wonderful people for the generosity of spirit you have shown since we lost our home? It's such a great feeling to live in this thoughtful and kind community of the Napa Valley.

We are not the only ones that have lost their home, be it in the Glass Fire, or previous fires. But this Valley sticks together. We know how to help and comfort each other.

I cannot thank you enough for the cookbook collection that is materializing magically from all your kindness, as well as the many generous offers that have come our way.

Cindy Pawlcyn

St. Helena