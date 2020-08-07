How does this come to be?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have a question about traffic control and speed limits. I suppose with everything else going on that this might seem trivial. Traffic is increasing though and may actually return to " normal."

I live in Westwood on the part of Laurel street which runs south from Brown's Valley road until you get to the corner of Laurel and Laurel where it turns east. (This might be another discussion).

Few people continue east on Laurel past the right turn to Pickwick, I think it is. They are traveling essentially, either to Imola Avenue or to Highway 29/121 on-ramp to points east, or west.

Laurel Street here is way overdue for paving, has no sidewalks mostly and several side intersections and some homes that have no garage or only a single car garage.

This route is heavily traveled during regular school time traffic. The posted speed limit is 30 MPH.

Contrast this with Westview Drive, which is Browns Valley's on-ramp to Highway 29 north. This street is newly paved with wide lanes and sidewalks. All houses have at least a two-car garage. There are few side streets. The posted speed limit is 25 MPH. These drivers also have alternate routes.