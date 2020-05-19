How helping others in this crazy time has helped me heal too

Throughout that chaotic summer, I was certain demons lurked behind every corner. I could hear them guffawing whenever I committed “fatal errors” such as stepping on a crack or eating too much at a meal. Day after lonely day, as my family, doctor and I fought for me to regrow into the young man we once knew and loved, I became despondent, exhausted, hopeless. Until one cool fall evening, I lay curled under the stars on my front lawn, ready to end my life.

The galaxy’s glow, once a solace and source of inspiration, now glared down at me. Lying there alone, I feared my dreams were dead. But the fresh scent of green grass stirred my curiosity for life. A vivid premonition of my next visit to observe the chimpanzees filled me with hope. Life still held potential for beautiful discovery. I dusted off the grass and returned home.

That fall, three things kept me fighting my way back to life: My family’s loving support reminded me to care for myself and others. Engaging in community activities helped me care for (and be cared for by) others around me. And benefitting from the best science-based medical care showed me that science can be a mighty force to investigate psychosis, and to improve our reality.