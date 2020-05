We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is the best governor in the nation. He is a solid hand in extremely turbulent waters.

But recently, when he did a press conference at Napa’s Mustards Grill, and I saw all of the yummy food in the background, I wanted to flee my quarantine. How I miss it.