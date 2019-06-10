"Drag Queens" lead story of the day? Upon opening the Resister this morning, I almost spit out my Cheerios ("Drag queens take the stage in downtown Napa, support LGBTQ group," June 10). With 1 percent of our population choosing the gay lifestyle, this "news" story belongs back in the entertainment section. Why does Howard Yune or the editor feel this story belongs on the front page of a family newspaper? Please cancel my subscription to this excuse for journalism. Disgusting.
John S. Compoginis
Napa