How often do we hear news reporters utter sentences ending in phrases such as “…did not return our calls” or “…did not respond to our request for comment”?
The answer is several times a day (sometimes several times per hour). How often did we hear those phrases in times past? Once or twice a week. Wrongdoers in the news are now avoiding accountability by employing the crass, crude tactic of simply not responding – and getting away with it, because news reporters still slavishly follow the now anachronistic journalistic “golden rule” of not “editorializing” about this tactic.
It is now time to reconsider that “golden rule.”
We were a sleepy little village with our tractors making dust and our workers in the vineyard. We were surrounded by good people even when the…
Journalists (and their audiences) are not the only people to be cheated by use of this clumsy tactic. So are consumers – when dealing with businesses and other organizations. There was a time when customer service/client relations representatives nearly always responded to clients’ concerns.
When they failed to respond, a letter to the CEO did the trick, because someone in the CEO’s office would have the civility to respond. Not anymore.
An HMO ignores its members
Even my HMO, Kaiser is employing the same crude tactic. I was recently referred to a member relations representative, who ignored my three phone messages over a two week period. So I wrote to the CEO. But, yet again, I received no reply -- until I wrote to my U.S. congressman (Mike Thompson), my California state senator (Bill Dodd), and other public figures, asking them to intervene. I had to go to all that trouble just to persuade Kaiser to simply show the decency to reply.
No civility, no intelligence, no imagination
Thursday, Oct. 17, marked the 75th anniversary of the Napa Valley Vintners tackling that challenge with such success that wine connoisseurs the world over sing the praises of our little valley.
“Executives” and newsmakers are lacking not only civility, but also intelligence and imagination. It is pitiful to realize that the most creative strategy they can employ, to avoid accountability, is the crude tactic of not responding. It is about as intelligent as an elected politician claiming that all positive news about him is real news and that all negative news about him is “fake” news.
On the subject of elected politicians - they used to always respond to their constituents. But now they too can lack the civility to reply. I still recall my experience three years ago, when, over a two week period, I left a friendly phone message, and sent two equally friendly emails, to the mayor of my small home town of American Canyon, to propose a community project. He did not have the decency to reply. When I wrote a letter of complaint to all the councilmembers, only two of them replied (and even they didn’t address the issue of the mayor’s not responding). When a friend of mine sent them bogus invitations to be guests of honor at fictitious events, they all replied.
Everyone is doing it
You have free articles remaining.
The practice of ignoring people is not restricted to public figures and big businesses. Everyone is doing it. Our society is so pitifully lacking in civility that most people don’t respond to most communications from most other people, whether they are emails, texts, phone messages or paper letters.
Yet there is no excuse for this in the age of electronic communication. Some people, especially self-important people, claim to be too busy to reply to messages. But they could easily set up automated email responses or voicemail greetings saying: “I don’t have time to respond to all messages straight away, but I will try to get to yours when I have time.” Even that small token gesture is more intelligent, and inestimably more civil, than just rudely ignoring people.
I am reminded that during the final years of the San Francisco Giants era at Candlestick Park, patrons who were willing to stay to the end of …
When you catch up with no-repliers, their excuses reveal an ignorant form of reasoning. They claim that they didn’t reply to your message “because I couldn’t answer your question,” or “because I couldn’t help you,” or “because I’m not interested in your idea.” Why couldn’t they have said those things in a reply to your message?
If people can reply to you when you talk with them in person, why can’t they reply to messages?
Goodbye individualism
We Americans pride ourselves on our “individualism.” Yet, when it comes to replying, no one aspires to be a true individual, to stand apart from the common crowd, as a person of integrity and civility. Everyone is perfectly content to be just like all the other ill-mannered oafs out there, who crassly ignore their fellow citizens’ communications. It is no coincidence that the word ignore is the root of the word ignorant.
On Friday, Dec. 28, a political cartoon appeared in the Napa Valley Register. It showed Trump conversing with two soldiers. The caption read "…
The Borg conquer the Earth
In case you have never watched the TV series, “Star Trek, The Next Generation,” I will explain that the Borg are a deadly imperialistic “collective” of half-human automatons, whose minds are permanently inter-connected. Why will it be so simple for them to conquer the Earth? The answer is simple – while they are in constant communication with each other, we will be busy ignoring each other.
James Russell Carey
American Canyon