How the pandemic is affecting small family farms

There is no other alternative to viability. If these modifications do not take place, small family wineries will go out of business and disappear from Napa altogether.

We need to make these changes now so that when visitation returns to Napa, we can maximize all available sales channels for small winery operations. Otherwise, we will lose them. COVID-19 has highlighted in the most dramatic way why we need to make these changes now. We have to support family business because they are important in all industries, and unduly burdensome regulation that prevents access to the economy will put us out of business.

The pandemic has accelerated this end-cycle. We are still farming. If the shipping companies remain open, and we get creative with online marketing sales and virtual tastings, small wine businesses like ours might be able to weather this storm … in the short term.

But, programs for swift economic recovery are necessary to support this recovery. As it stands now, when Napa Valley opens back up for business, small family farms and vineyards will not be permitted to participate in the recovery. The more avenues to recovery, the more likely small wineries can weather this storm. We need to open avenues for economic returns, not restrict them. It is the only way to ensure small family farms do not disappear from Napa Valley.