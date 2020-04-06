How the recovery will happen

I predict that once we can go out again, we are going to feel a strong desire to help our friends. Restaurants we love, businesses that have a warm place in our hearts. We will feel a rush of kindness, and a wish to help them recover. We will start to spend time locally. Instead of dreaming of a world vacation, we will want to stay close to home and re-invest in our community. This crisis will pull us out of our selfish desires, and bring out our truer selves; altruism.

You may call it a wish to return to normal, but it’s more than that. We have all faced the unknown. We have seen the possible loss of all that we love, and we will develop a wish to save the things that are dear to us, and have meaning to us. Thomas Keller created a funding site to help his 1,000 employees during the depth of the crisis. Our first thought is to those who may be really struggling. As we watch the economy shut down, we ask ourselves, “How can I help?”

What can we do? I think administrators have missed a great resource; the Can-Do spirit of the American people. There is a surge of mask-making among those who heard the call. A shortage of masks for the vulnerable. This is something we can all do. Thousands of home sewers have answered that call -- even without being specifically asked.