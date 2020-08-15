How to fund St. Helena's City Hall and police station

I’m pretty sure the great majority of St. Helena’s citizens agree we need a new City Hall and Police Station. It appears that $20 million will get us a new City Hall and Police Station, fund $2 million of library improvements and make the $2 million down payment on repairing our storm drain system. This all seems quite reasonable. Causing so much disagreement is how to fund this.
The simplest and best way to fund this sort of project is through the issuance of General Obligation Bonds repaid through property tax assessments. This is exactly how we funded our fire station 30 years ago and how the school district funded most of their improvements. Based on recently reported city-wide property assessed values (not the higher market value) of $2.8 billion, it would cost a property owner approximately $35 per $100,000 of assessed value, annually. Hypothetically, if your home’s assessed value (not market value) is $400,000, it would cost you $140 a year to help build a new City Hall and Police Station. If you were someone who moved here in say the last five years and you paid $1 million for your home, it would cost you approximately $350 a year.
As such, long time homeowners who might be on a fixed income wouldn’t be burdened too much and those who paid a million or more for their property can obviously afford a bit more. I think we can all agree this is a very reasonable way to fund this needed infrastructure without financially burdening ourselves too much. And the great part about this funding: it doesn’t affect our general fund nor our water and sewer rates. This doesn’t put general city finances at risk in any way, thereby allowing our general fund to continue to employ our city workers, fix our roads, maintain our parks, and continue to provide the services to which we are accustomed.
If you like this idea, please call or talk to the city council or send letters to the editor in support of this idea. This funding can happen rather quickly after the voters of St. Helena approve it.
Let’s get this done.
Mark B. Smithers
St. Helena
