In response to the Aug. 29 letter by Debra Phairas (“Fox News is the real ‘Fake News’”):
I believe that we, the American public, deserve accurate and complete news about what is happening in our country.
Over the last 18 months, I have developed a formula for determining what is “fake news” and what is not. Here’s the formula: first, find a story you personally know the “actual” facts about through personal experience. Next, try to eliminate your personal bias while watching the reporting of the facts, relating to that specific story, on CNN and Fox News. I have used this formula over 50 times in the last 18 months. It is amazing.
On Monday, Aug. 27, for example, most would agree that the major news story was the Trump-led press conference where he and the president of Mexico (via speaker phone) commented on the principles of a new trade agreement, replacing NAFTA, between the USA and Mexico. CNN’s top White House reporter, Jim Acosta, was present.
What happened at this press conference (I watched the entire press conference): Trump announced the important aspects of the new trade deal with Mexico. He and the president of Mexico, on the speaker phone, expressed their excitement over the new deal and went on to say that they hoped Canada would soon become a part of it. This was important news given it seemed to be the first major step in making progress in the controversial “trade conflicts/wars.”
So, Monday eve, I turned on “Anderson Cooper 360,” CNN’s prime-time news broadcast, to watch the coverage. The contents of the one hour show: 30 minutes bashing Trump’s handling of Senator McCain’s death and aftermath, then 15 minutes of paying tribute to McCain, followed by 15 more minutes of bashing Trump’s handling.
Next, turned on Fox News to watch their coverage: an interview with the USA trade negotiator about the details of the negotiations of the last few months leading to today’s announcement of the new deal with Mexico, including an analysis on whether Canada will likely join in…..also, coverage of the Trump controversy over his handling of McCain’s passing.
You decide – which channel reported the “hard news?” What significant facts were omitted or “ignored?”
There are literally hundreds of similar examples in the last 18 months of news coverage, including printed and online news, ignoring pertinent events or negotiations that could be seen as positive for the Trump administration.
Let’s touch on the next day's news (Tuesday, Aug. 28). The number 4 man in the Department of Justice, Bruce Ohr, testifies for hours, behind closed doors, to the House Oversight and Judicial Committees. Turn on Anderson Cooper 360 to watch the news: contains about 40 minutes of Trump bashing, plus some coverage of the latest adjustment in the death count from the Puerto Rico hurricane (which they managed to turn into Trump bashing). No mention of the Ohr hearing or the very significant facts that led to Ohr being called in for this Congressional hearing.
What are the facts that caused Ohr to be called in to be grilled before Congress? Over 60 Ohr text messages, e-mails, and his personal notes of conversations had been obtained by Congress. They are all exchanges between Ohr and Christopher Steele, the British retired secret service agent who was hired (and paid several million dollars through the company, Fusion GPS) by the Clinton campaign to unearth dirt on Trump relating to Russia (i.e. this is commonly referred to as the “Steele Dossier”). This dossier has been discredited.
If any of this is new to you, check out your source of news. CNN keeps reporting the facts that appear in the FBI and Department of Justice investigations as an attempt by Republicans to discredit the Mueller investigation. Just not true: these facts are hard facts, not the sort of “rumors” or allegations from an “unnamed source” that CNN reports on an almost daily basis.
It is not a surprise that CNN and MSNBC ratings are plummeting and Fox News is number 1. In a recent poll of “most trusted” TV brands, Fox was number 2 to BBC; CNN was 9th.
I am not a big fan of Trump’s personality or some of his approaches. However, I find the overall news coverage (or selective coverage) from the left-leaning news outlets to be so unprofessional – so many inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and most important, omissions. They are so eager to take Trump down that the real news does not get covered -- and they are paying the price in ratings.
And, since they are feeding their left-leaning supporters the news they want to hear, they are greatly adding to the divisive spirit existing in our country. Believe it; there really are a lot of good things happening. Even if you don’t hear about those happenings from CNN and MSNBC, they still keep happening.
Don Muelrath
Napa