Regarding “New rules for winery scofflaws” (Nov. 3), I would recommend that after wine producers have checked their use permits and if they have violations., And if they then apply to the county for changes to come into compliance, they should be required to furnish this information to all neighbors within a defined area.
These neighbors could then monitor the progress of the wine producers for coming into permit compliance, especially for number of visitors, numbers of special events, truck traffic, and neighborhood impacts of wine-making operations.
A positive report of progress by nearby neighbors in coming into compliance with the terms of their use permit could be a useful and more objective measure of a winery’s progress toward compliance with the county’s expectations.
David E. Loberg
Napa