How was this destruction of Napa history allowed?

How could the city planning staff fail to convey this information to the developer? CEQA requires an analysis of how a proposed development project would impact historical resources; i.e. consideration of historical resources is not optional but is required by law. City staff is well aware of these requirements; a basic step in the planning process would have been for planning staff to let the developer know about the historic status of the building when the project was originally proposed.

Mistakes happen and important things fall through the cracks in every government agency and business, but once NCL alerted staff and elected officials of this egregious error, it should immediately have been remediated. The city of Napa needs to answer to its citizens for their failure to follow the legal development process and their apparent contempt for our shared buildings heritage.

Ernie Schlobohm

Napa

Editor's Note: The Register asked the city about the issues raised by the author. Spokesperson Jaina French sent the following response: