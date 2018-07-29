How we can stand up to Trump
Hats off to the Napa Valley Register Editorial Board and to Napa Republicans Richard and Carolyn Cady for pointing out loud and clear on July 22 the extreme danger Trump poses to our democracy.
As the Cadys said, many in the Republican Congress have been acting as enablers. That’s why I will be working this fall to elect a Democratic majority to Congress. This requires Democrats holding their current seats and gaining seats in 23 districts — only 23 nationwide. Thirteen of these “flippable” districts are in California — and seven of them voted for Hilary in 2016.
The Democrats of Napa Valley Club is organizing phone banking, text banking, and canvassing toward this effort. All community members are welcome to help. If you are interested, please contact us at napavalleydems1@gmail.com or attend one of our weekly volunteer activation meetings (Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. at 434 Montgomery St., Napa). Working together, we can stop Trump and protect America’s democratic tradition.
Chris Benz
Napa