Last week, I had the honor of attending the Survivors’ Dinner at Black Stallion Winery.
It was humbling to hear the stories about the five people who are alive today due to the work of good Samaritans and Napa’s extraordinary emergency services professionals, from the fire department’s paramedics to the hospitals’ emergency department doctors and nurses.
It was especially heartwarming to learn of Black Stallion’s support of the evening in addition to the other sponsors’ contributions. The winery has made their venue available for an evening of honoring the often-unsung heroes of our community.
Thank you to the owners of Black Stallion and all of the sponsors who made such a wonderful evening possible.
Lori Narlock
Napa