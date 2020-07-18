Hurray for a clean solution

I want to send out a big thank you and much kudos to Opus One winery for setting up a huge incinerator on their Oakville property and clean-burning a massive amount of vineyard waste.
No smoky fires throwing tons of particulate matter in the air, no exacerbation of asthma, allergies, and air pollution. No smoky pall over the Napa Valley.
I hope other vineyardists will take note.
Wendy Johnson
St. Helena
