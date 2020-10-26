It’s difficult to do, but I am going to have to say goodbye to St. Helena. I have worked here and lived here for 30 years. I owned a small business called Frameworks for 22 years, and I had a good run of it. My daughter graduated from St. Helena High School in 2000.

But my home burned down in the Glass Fire on Sept. 27, 2020. Insanely, my former home also burned down in the Tubbs Fire of 2017. So it seems to be time to leave California for greener pastures. Oregon? North Carolina? Not sure yet.

I will miss many things about St. Helena: the fog drifting over the Mayacamas; the smell of grape must during crush; the whistle of the Wine Train; croissants at the Model Bakery; sandwiches at Guigni’s; summer concerts at Lyman Park; Steve’s Hardware, (which has been there longer than any of us;) hikes at Las Posadas; the trail that runs from the library to the river; art and writing classes at Napa Valley College; all the wonderful people in between; and the wine, oh, the wine.

Thank you for having me.

Dana Rodney

Vallejo