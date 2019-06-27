I do not know who George King is (“I’ll remember those who supported this,” June 25) but as someone who has protected the "venerable symbol" he is referring to (the American flag I marched behind for 25 years in the U. S. Army) I am thrilled that the Pride flag is flying over our city hall.
Include me in that "loud, whiny minority" that wants to see all people treated equally. Homophobic slurs, intolerant rhetoric and plain-out bigoted behavior has no place in our town nor anywhere people come together for community.
Long may it wave to remind us of that. Please remember me as someone who supports this.
Bill Chadwick
Napa