I applaud the teaching staff at Justin-Sienna

If there is room for another comment on the above good news story, I would like to add to the thoughts expressed by William Mink ("Justin-Siena should have been better prepared," Nov. 28).

Having once been my school’s attention deficit poster child, I may well be an expert on this subject. Starting in 1947 in Germany, my early school years were difficult because I had a very short concentration span and I could not write legibly until 4th grade. If I had been one of the average achievers in my class, I would neither have known the kindness and compassion of some of my teachers, nor would I have experienced the motherly leadership expressed by some of my classmates.