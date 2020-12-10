Regarding “Justin-Sienna student finds her own path at Napa School” (Nov. 20).
If there is room for another comment on the above good news story, I would like to add to the thoughts expressed by William Mink ("Justin-Siena should have been better prepared," Nov. 28).
Having once been my school’s attention deficit poster child, I may well be an expert on this subject. Starting in 1947 in Germany, my early school years were difficult because I had a very short concentration span and I could not write legibly until 4th grade. If I had been one of the average achievers in my class, I would neither have known the kindness and compassion of some of my teachers, nor would I have experienced the motherly leadership expressed by some of my classmates.
The combination of my early shortcomings and the guidance from the stable achievers in my class has brought about friendships that have lasted for more than 75 years. Each year it was the same story for me – somehow I always made it to advance to the next level until I flunked the exit exam in the 13th grade.
I strongly believe that Gretchen Wahle’s presence at Justin Sienna is a win-win situation. Everyone learns something and the “gaggle” of 16-year old mentors (sounds condescending to me), will understand that there are differences in the way we function, and Gretchen will find out how far she can realistically spread her wings.
I applaud the teaching staff at Justin-Sienna and I trust in their good judgment to determine whether this type of program has future benefits for everyone involved.
Maren Daglia
Napa
