I cannot Support David Campbell for Napa City Council

I cannot Support David Campbell for District 2.

David Campbell is the candidate of the Napa County Progressive Alliance. This is the same organization that blackmailed the city of Napa into implementing district elections of City Council members rather than the “at large” elections we have always had.

The Progressive Alliance threatened the city with a lawsuit if the City Council did not vote for the district elections. The lawsuit would have cost money we couldn’t afford during the COVID pandemic. In the end, the council was basically forced to make the change to district elections.

The Progressive Alliance made no effort to build community consensus that the district elections were a better idea, they just forced their will on Napa. Whether the districts are a better idea or not, I cannot support a candidate who believes that coercion is the correct way to achieve policy changes.

In contrast, Beth Painter is endorsed by virtually every leader in the city and county of Napa. Beth knows how to work collaboratively with the community and her peers on the council to implement changes that are built through consensus, not coercion.

Cindy Deutsch

Napa