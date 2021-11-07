Regarding David Campbell’s Letter, “Our water security as a whole, not as a part,” from Oct. 21, I couldn’t agree more. As the Groundwater Sustainability Plan Advisory Committee (GSPAC) drafts its plan to present to the Board of Supervisors to meet the state’s required Groundwater Sustainability Plan, the source of the water in our groundwater subbasin must be considered.

His assessment that “approaching the problem of sustainability of the subbasin from a systems perspective means we realize that the groundwater in our aquifers is not some self-contained, self-sustaining entity but that it depends on inflows…(and) outflows….”

Taking into consideration the health of our hillside watersheds must be a part of the equation. Preserving trees and other native vegetation in the watershed is necessary to keep the “faucet” of our subbasin’s primary water source open. This is especially crucial given the loss of trees due to recent wildfires.

Protecting the source of water for the subbasin is as important as monitoring the output by Napa Valley consumers, primarily vineyards and wineries, who draw from it with their wells.

I strongly support the Napa Sierra Club’s admonition to the GSPAC to “…study the sustainability of our water resources as a whole.”

Iris Barrie

Napa