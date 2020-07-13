I’d vote for anyone but Doris Gentry

In response to the recent letter by Mathew Alexander, in support of Doris Gentry, purportedly due to his experience as a medical professional ("Doris Gentry will be fierce warrior for Napa," July 3), I’d like to point out that Doris Gentry went against all medical experts when supporting rogue business openings.
As a retired Paramedic/RN who has resided in Napa since 1965, I’d vote for anyone but Gentry to protect my friends and family.
Brian Revheim
Napa
