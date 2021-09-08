I did not feel safe in this country

That day was the first day in my life after 52 years did I not feel safe in this country. I felt like what happened to our country made me, made me scared and disappointed.

I woke up that morning to go to work early. My husband was already awake watching TV and said a plane crashed into a building in New York. I thought he was talking about a movie.

After getting dressed he said “No, come and look and see.” The one building was down and there were clouds of dust and debris everywhere and peopled running every place to try and get away.

I went to work to open up but my boss was already there. I thought we could close and call the employees not to come to work. It was the policy that we could never close unless the police told us to or word from corporate telling us to do so. I always said when asked if we could was only if God himself told us to. So neither said yes.

Those of us stayed glued to the TV in the warehouse, told employees we had to stay open with just a few people. I remember only one person came into the store that day. We all felt so weird and we found out there were more planes and they were terrorists.

I thought it was so far away from us but if it happened there, it could happen on the West Coast.