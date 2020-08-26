× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I know him, I trust him, I endorse Jim Hinton for Napa City Council District 2.

I’m a 45-year-old life-time Napa resident. I’ve seen our city develop. I’ve seen the city make good and bad decisions along the way.

I’ve known Jim for over four decades.

We grew up on MacDonald Street together. Both of our homes backed up to Redwood Creek. In fact, my dad built his family’s fireplace before either of us were born. We spent many days of our youth playing in the creek, chasing tadpoles and pollywogs as well as fishing for trout.

I have fond memories of going with his family on vacation to Mendocino to stay at the family cabin and how his dad, Errol, took me abalone diving.

We started kindergarten together at Pueblo Vista in 1979 and graduated together from Napa High in 1992.

From grades 8-10, Jim was our paper boy for this very newspaper. His dad would yell at him to quit playing (football/baseball/basketball) and deliver the newspapers, and that he did.

Jim was reliable and always delivered the newspaper on time. You can count on Jim to deliver for us as a city councilman.