I guess they need the money more than you

First was Tom Brady and now Gavin Newsom. Both have taken advantage of the government Paycheck Protection Program. Tom received $960,000 to augment his TB12 nutrition company. While probably not illegal, it certainly is unethical given that Tom and his wife are worth $600 million-plus.
I don't have Gavin's net worth but having received $3 million for his Plumpjack enterprises makes me think this is equally egregious.
If you are a small business and did not receive a loan, remember Tom and Gavin, who probably needed the money more than you.
Tom Murphy
Napa
