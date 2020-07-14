× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why do I keep seeing Scott Sedgley’s name everywhere? It’s because he continues to give back to his community. Scott’s commitment to Napa speaks for itself as a firefighter for 30 years, serving on the Napa School Board, and as an eight-year city council member. After growing up here he raised his own family in Napa with his wife Linda.

As a proven leader, Scott is ready to become Napa’s next mayor who can lead us through the coronavirus and initiate programs that will re-energize Napa in productive ways: from repurposing retail and office space that may no longer be of use to initiating creative solutions for housing.

As a 20-year resident who appreciates Scott’s involvement with our community at every level, I am a proud supporter of his efforts to improve Napa.

Please join me and the following elected officials in supporting Scott for Mayor: Congressman Mike Thompson; Senator Bill Dodd; Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry; Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley; Napa County Sheriff John Robertson; Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht; Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory; Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon; Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza; Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos; Napa Mayor Jill Techel; Napa City Councilmember Mary Luros; Napa City Councilmember Liz Alessio.