I loved column about the lion

Regarding Lynne Champlin’s latest column on the lion: Mrs. Champlin lives in my neighborhood and she is a friendly, pretty little lady. I can imagine her charming her future husband — they met when she was a flight attendant.

Marine World stopped taking animals to events when Sheba, a beautiful tiger, jumped into the stands at a high school basketball game and mauled some students. This was the same tiger my mother and I encountered unexpectedly at the Academy of Sciences in Golden Gate Park. My mother started to faint and I managed to get her to a bench to recover — all this with a one-year-old in a stroller.

Even with all the craziness, I was stunned by how gorgeous Sheba was. Just a spectacular creature.

And everything she wrote about Tom Young was right. He was a great guy, nice to everybody.

Cindy Watter

Napa