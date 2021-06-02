I’m ‘Just a Kid’: why all of Napa’s students deserve affordable, inclusive, creative outlets for stress

Over the last few years, I have seen myself and my peers struggle with our emotional health. The low levels of emotional wellness are the result of an ever-growing increase in the variety of pressures we face today and the lack of outlets we’re able to lean on to carry them.

School, friends, family, extracurricular activities, social media and even now a global pandemic, to name a few. Those platforms create stress that my peers and I go through which affect our emotional state. The amount of weight each holds has become so heavy that many are collapsing under it.

If you ever wanted to know what was going on inside a stressed-out teen’s head, or if you’re that parent who has thought, ‘you’re just a kid, how can you be stressed out?’, these next few lines are for you.

Yeah, it does look like we’re just sitting there, staring at a screen, aimlessly scrolling and not doing anything. But the thoughts in our heads never stop: What do I do with this stress? How do I get rid of it? Where do I go to release it?

We are just kids, and we shouldn't be this stressed out. Maybe the real question we should be asking is how we got this way, and why it is not getting better.