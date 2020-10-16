 Skip to main content
Dear Editor

I’m voting for Trump because: He has started no new wars and troops are coming home; before COVID the economy was great and unemployment rates were historically low; filled vacant judge seats; improved federal contributions to black colleges; got China to phase one of trade deal; got Europe to pay their share of NATO; improved Middle East relations; calmed down North Korea; played hardball with Iran; replaced NAFTA; and because the elites hate him so.

I want a tiger not a pussy cat (Biden) taking care of America’s business.

Margaret Forma

Napa

