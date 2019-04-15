I miss many things about OSH. One important environmental thing I miss is the convenience to drop off spent alkaline batteries at the store. OSH then shipped them off to be properly disposed of or recycled.
I tried to take my batteries in to Home Depot, but was turned away. They said they only take "rechargeable" batteries. It seems like they should take the regular alkaline batteries since they sell them, but I guess they are not compelled by any ordinance.
Besides driving all the way to the waste-management sites (I live in St. Helena), does anyone know where there is a convenient place to drop off spent household batteries?
Leslie Dunlap
St. Helena