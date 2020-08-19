After listening to Biden and Kamala speak, I now have hope
that our country will soon stop sliding down a slippery slope.
We will be a country where we continue to strive for those
ideals our founders set in writing that none should oppose.
A more perfect government will be the goal we aim to achieve
with justice, equality, and liberty in which all, yes all, can believe.
It won’t be easy. There’s much to restore and work to be done,
but high on the list the battle with the COVID must first be won.
With a unified message for our country’s response we’ll beat it back,
flatten the curve, and find treatments to use while a vaccine we lack.
Once done, the economy we’ll have to rebuild almost from scratch
adding new jobs in green energy, with new infrastructure to match.
Our reputation abroad we will begin again to use diplomacy to repair
for the current administration has left even our very allies in despair.
We will have a government that cares about all people and not
just a few with empathy for those who now may need help a lot.
Be sure to vote early if you can and must cast your ballot by mail,
for Trump is doing his best our nation’s postal service to derail.
With his autocratic leanings using tricks to hold onto his power
people will have to make sure their voice over his does tower.
Beware of interference from foreign powers Trump does welcome.
Fact-check suspicious information before you rely on it even some.
I am encouraged by the youth of our nation and by new citizens who
will vote this year for the first time whom both parties will try to woo.
Then there are those who by force of circumstances may risk their life
by standing in long lines for ballots that never arrived amid partisan strife.
To care how our democracy functions, we must each cast our own vote.
Then our choice for the leadership of our country will be our sure antidote.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville
