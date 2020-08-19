I now have hope

We will have a government that cares about all people and not

just a few with empathy for those who now may need help a lot.

Be sure to vote early if you can and must cast your ballot by mail,

for Trump is doing his best our nation’s postal service to derail.

With his autocratic leanings using tricks to hold onto his power

people will have to make sure their voice over his does tower.

Beware of interference from foreign powers Trump does welcome.

Fact-check suspicious information before you rely on it even some.

I am encouraged by the youth of our nation and by new citizens who

will vote this year for the first time whom both parties will try to woo.

Then there are those who by force of circumstances may risk their life

by standing in long lines for ballots that never arrived amid partisan strife.

To care how our democracy functions, we must each cast our own vote.