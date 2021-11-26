I second that letter

In case ya'll miss it there was a great letter by Ron Rogers recently re drive-through regulations ("Drive-thru drama," Nov. 15) . His very thoughtful letter concluded with (and I repeat here for you) : "Denying residents easy access to affordable fast food after a long workday will not go over well. There is an obvious and very real need for these types of restaurants. I think it would be very short-sighted of the Napa City Council to ban future drive-thrus because of a current perception of pollution that will not be a problem in the near future. I urge the city council to do some research, find some balance and not cave to dire predictions."