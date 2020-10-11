I think we can all agree that 2020 has brought up a number of problems in this country that need addressing. However, while these national issues occupy our minds as we draw closer to the election, we must not forget about local issues.

The housing market has been tight for some time in our city, and I hope that the coronavirus pandemic has awakened our community to the fact that high housing costs put a huge strain on our residents, especially when times are tough.

Now Rome was not built in a day, but there is no better time than now to start addressing this issue. We need to make sure we are better prepared to weather any storm the future might throw at us.

Affordable housing development should be a priority for our local government, which is why I support Bernie Narvaez for Napa City Council.

Bernie has been vocal about his support for new housing development that will make our city more affordable for young professionals and lower-income residents. It is incredibly important that we create a sustainable future for our city that gives anyone who contributes to our local economy the opportunity to live and prosper in our community.