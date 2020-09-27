I support Beth Painter for Napa City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is my pleasure to support Beth Painter for City Council in District 4. Beth and I have often worked together during her 18-year career as a land-use consultant. She represented many clients before the county planning commission during my 19 years of service on it.

I always found her to be highly professional, knowledgeable, well-prepared and very thoughtful. She represented her clients in an efficient, honest and forthright manner. She was always willing and able to spend the time and effort to perform her job at the highest standards of professional conduct. I always respected her work for her clients.

Beth already serves our city of Napa on the Napa City Planning Commission and demonstrates good leadership in her decision making. She is direct and thoughtful in her deliberations and will serve us well by listening thoughtfully and making wise decisions and always serving Napa's best interests as our councilwoman.

Please join me in voting for Beth Painter. She is well-qualified and more than prepared to lead our city now and in the critical years to come. She will have our back as the city of Napa moves into the future.

Terry Scott

Napa