We need experienced, compassionate leadership. I support David Campbell wholeheartedly for Napa City Council.

I met David through Health Care for All-- Napa County (HCA), a nonprofit that advocates for a national, single-payer health care program. In our group, I have become familiar with David’s remarkable skills. Here is what he can bring to the council:

Seasoned leadership: David’s business and community organizing skills are fine-tuned. He has an easy-going, personable and diplomatic style that will serve the city well. These qualities have made David a trusted chair in our Health Care for All organization.

Creative and collaborative problem-solving: David is a great listener and an excellent thinker. Without fanfare, he joins with others working for common goals. He has strengthened HCA’s ties to the local Women’s March, the League of Women Voters, Physicians for a National Health Program, Health Care for All-- California, and the immigrant community.