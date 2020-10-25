As a business owner operating in the Napa area, I support Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa. I have known Gerardo for several years now, and I have found him to be not only a great human being and caring single parent, but also a highly engaged community member.

Gerardo is not a politician, but he truly understands how to navigate in a political system through his years of experience dealing with politicians and government officials, and by volunteering for several organizations. Napa needs someone with a vision, someone qualified and eager to selflessly serve, not a career politician. Moreover, Gerardo’s knowledge of business operations and financial background as well as his experience volunteering for several community non-profit organizations can help Napa tremendously.

I have seen Gerardo first-hand building bridges between different segments of the community. Gerardo listens to people’s concerns and builds consensus before taking any actions. This is important because Napa is highly a diverse community in need of a true leader who can efficiently and effectively work with different constituent groups.

Unfortunately, I do not live in Napa, but I consider Napa my second home as I have spent many years in the community working in different capacities. I wish I could vote because Gerardo would have my vote hands down.