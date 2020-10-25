As a business owner operating in the Napa area, I support Gerardo Martin for mayor of Napa. I have known Gerardo for several years now, and I have found him to be not only a great human being and caring single parent, but also a highly engaged community member.
Gerardo is not a politician, but he truly understands how to navigate in a political system through his years of experience dealing with politicians and government officials, and by volunteering for several organizations. Napa needs someone with a vision, someone qualified and eager to selflessly serve, not a career politician. Moreover, Gerardo’s knowledge of business operations and financial background as well as his experience volunteering for several community non-profit organizations can help Napa tremendously.
I have seen Gerardo first-hand building bridges between different segments of the community. Gerardo listens to people’s concerns and builds consensus before taking any actions. This is important because Napa is highly a diverse community in need of a true leader who can efficiently and effectively work with different constituent groups.
Unfortunately, I do not live in Napa, but I consider Napa my second home as I have spent many years in the community working in different capacities. I wish I could vote because Gerardo would have my vote hands down.
Jaime Peñaherrera
Santa Rosa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!