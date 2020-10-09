I thoroughly support Scott Sedgley for Napa mayor

I have known Scott Sedgley for more than 15 years through an association and friendship he had with my father, Alan Murray. Scott and I have gotten to know each other since he became a city council member. I have always known Scott for his wealth of knowledge regarding Napa history, his hard work as a City of Napa council member, and firefighter. My father knew him as a trustee of the Napa Unified School District, where they both served many years together.

I find Scott to be a leader in city politics and knowledgeable about environmental and housing issues. He also has worked with other local elected officials to make Napa a better place.

I thoroughly support Scott Sedgley for the city of Napa mayor. I am voting for Scott because he will lead our city through these tough times and make the tough decisions to get us back on track. Scott cares deeply for our community and has shown it through thoughtful decision-making on the city council and the school board.

Scott is clearly the best choice for the city of Napa mayor.

I am proud to support Scott Sedgley.

Michael Murray

Napa