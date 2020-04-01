I’ve been at war with PG&E for 25 years; now is the time to win the peace: Why fire victims should accept the $13.5 billion settlement

I joined those people Sacramento protesting against PG&E’s bill in 2018 that was designed to eliminate “inverse condemnation.” And the people of California won.

After PG&E started the Camp fire, I demanded a criminal investigation, which then took place. Last week, PG&E agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

But I have also seen something else – the people of the state of California stood up to this corporate bully, and said “No More!” The governor of the state of California said “Not on my Watch!”

The California Public Utilities Commission has demanded and achieved a massive overhaul of this company’s culture. The bankruptcy judge made it clear that the victims must be fully paid before it could exit from bankruptcy. And all this pressure has led to a complete win by the people of this state against what was a really, really bad company.

Why – after 25 years – do I believe that this time will be different? Because old PG&E has been shown the door.