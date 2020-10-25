 Skip to main content
I voted Jim Hinton for Napa City Council

I just voted.

I voted for locals.

I voted for freedom.

I voted for the environment.

I voted Jim Hinton for Napa City Council District 2.

I met Jim Hinton for the first time in 2013 when I was working at Trader Joe’s and he was collecting signatures for a referendum that would allow Napa to have a medical cannabis dispensary.

I admire his honesty, hard work and dedication to making our community better.

Jim Hinton is the only candidate I trust to do the people's work.

Join me and vote Jim Hinton for Napa City Council District 2.

Albert Bautista

Napa

