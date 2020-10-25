I just voted.
I voted for locals.
I voted for freedom.
I voted for the environment.
I voted Jim Hinton for Napa City Council District 2.
I met Jim Hinton for the first time in 2013 when I was working at Trader Joe’s and he was collecting signatures for a referendum that would allow Napa to have a medical cannabis dispensary.
I admire his honesty, hard work and dedication to making our community better.
Jim Hinton is the only candidate I trust to do the people's work.
Join me and vote Jim Hinton for Napa City Council District 2.
Albert Bautista
Napa
