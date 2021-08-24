I just voted and mailed my ballot for the California recall election. I urge you to inform yourself about the issues involved and make time to vote on, or before, Sept. 14. Our vote is the most personal and important element of our democracy. Anytime we choose not to vote, we weaken our democracy.

I voted No on the recall. I believe that Governor Newsom is an effective leader who has shown intelligence, creativity and wisdom in leading our state at this crucial and challenging time. He was elected by a large margin in the last general election, and I believe he deserves our continued support.

I believe the recall process should only be employed when there is a question of malfeasance, not to create division and subvert the usual election process. When the normal election process is subverted, rule by a majority of voters is at risk. This unnecessary recall election is being used to evoke fear and sow misinformation and division.

Please make time to vote. And, vote No on the recall. Thank you.

Evie Trevethan

Napa