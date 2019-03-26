Try 3 months for $3
Register logo

I have known the owners of Himalaya Sherpa Kitchen for about 15 years through enjoying their restaurants. I have found them to be kind and generous through attending several events and many, many meals at the restaurants throughout the years.

I am shocked that something of this nature would be written about them and would like to know their side of the story. I will inquire directly next time I enjoy one of their wonderful meals.

It does not surprise me that they would not try to defend themselves and become victim of one-sided stories, as they are probably the most discreet and humble people I know.

Kevin Heddy

Sonoma

Editor's note: The Register did interview the owners in preparation for the story, which was based on a report by the state Labor Commissioner’s Office.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0