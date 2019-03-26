I have known the owners of Himalaya Sherpa Kitchen for about 15 years through enjoying their restaurants. I have found them to be kind and generous through attending several events and many, many meals at the restaurants throughout the years.
I am shocked that something of this nature would be written about them and would like to know their side of the story. I will inquire directly next time I enjoy one of their wonderful meals.
It does not surprise me that they would not try to defend themselves and become victim of one-sided stories, as they are probably the most discreet and humble people I know.
Kevin Heddy
Sonoma
Editor's note: The Register did interview the owners in preparation for the story, which was based on a report by the state Labor Commissioner’s Office.